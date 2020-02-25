Mel Tucker Lands Linebacker and special equipment trainers – Up News Info Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State hired Ross Els as special teams coordinator and William Peagler as runner coach.

The Spartans announced the movements on Monday.

Els, 54, has spent the last three seasons as an internal linebacker coach in Colorado, and was the special team coordinator there in 2019. Michigan New State coach Mel Tucker arrived at the Spartans from Colorado.

"Ross has been a Power 5 defensive coordinator and does an excellent job with special teams,quot;

Tucker said. “His attention to detail is outstanding and he is a great teacher. He also develops excellent relationships with his players, which makes him a great recruiter as well. Your experience will definitely help our staff. "

Els was a defensive coordinator at Purdue before his period in Colorado.

Peagler, 34, was the director of quality control for the offensive in Colorado last season.

