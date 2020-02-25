Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will meet with the British royal family at Princess Beatrice's wedding

%MINIFYHTMLaeff88c3a0e7c47bd9111b70705ab3ce11% %MINIFYHTMLaeff88c3a0e7c47bd9111b70705ab3ce12%

Meghan markle and Prince Harry currently resides in Canada after announcing his departure from the British royal family in January. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will apparently meet royalty as soon as they plan to attend Princess Beatriz's next wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to PageSix, Meghan and Harry plan to return to London for the big day. The new report seems to discredit previous speculations that claimed the couple could snub Harry's royal cousin's nuptials.

"Of course, Harry and Meghan will be invited [to Beatrice's wedding], but it is up to them whether they choose to attend or not," the Daily Telegraph previously stated. "The problem with Harry and Meghan is that they think they are bigger than the institution. It's a shame that things turned out like this."

"It is fair to say that the relationship is not what it was," another source spoke to the site of the relationship between the cousins.

Speculation that Meghan and Harry would refuse the wedding came after they seemed to call Beatrice and Eugine for making money outside the monarchy. "While there is a precedent for other qualified members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period was established," the couple wrote in the statement they published. on their website on Friday, February 21. It was believed that they referred to Beatrice and Eugiene with the word "precedent."

Beatrice is vice president of partnerships and strategy at the Washington-based firm Afiniti, a company that, according to its website, "uses data and artificial intelligence to transform the quality of interpersonal relationships." Meanwhile, Eugenie is director of the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. In a 2018 interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, he revealed that his work included "support artists in the gallery and event management."

Meghan and Harry have not yet responded to speculation about whether or not they will go through the pond for Princess Beatrice's wedding, which will take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace & # 39; on May 29. A reception will follow in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.