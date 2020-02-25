Meghan Markle & # 39; disappointed & # 39; in Queen Elizabeth II for removing her Sussex brand

%MINIFYHTML9f13542768b2f33789e72b582e31ae2c11% %MINIFYHTML9f13542768b2f33789e72b582e31ae2c12%

The former star of & # 39; Suits & # 39; She is allegedly disappointed by the monarch's decision and lets her feelings be known to the public in a statement written by the couple on her website.

After his decision to leave the British royal family, Meghan markle and Prince Harry is expected to have some changes in his life. Among them was that they can no longer use Sussex Royal as their brand. According to reports, that disappoints Meghan more than anyone.

According to Radar Online, Harry and Meghan plan to continue to maintain the brand before the monarch published a statement prohibiting them from associating with the word "real." A source states: "The Queen has pressed the couple's brand. This happened after the incessant reaction of when they announced they were going to leave the royal family behind."

"It's fair to say that Meghan is more disappointed than Harry for having to get rid of Sussex Royal," the source adds. First "Suits"Star let his feelings be known to the public in a statement written by the couple on his website.

"While the Monarchy or the Cabinet Office have no jurisdiction over the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39; abroad, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; Sussex Royal & # 39; nor any iteration of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39; in any territory (whether within the United Kingdom or not) when the transition occurs in the spring of 2020, "the couple wrote on their website.

Meanwhile, Harry was said to accept the Queen's decision more. "Harry has accepted more the fact that this transition will have a cost and has made peace with it," the source continued. "But Meghan hoped to capitalize on this movement. Now, she is going at full speed to imagine how she can save this, and Harry backs her up all the way."

"Soon they will find another plan with a new name," the source continued. "Meghan doesn't give up. She is a great worker, especially when it comes to her future."