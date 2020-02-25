McClymonds HS Students resume classes at 3 other Oakland schools – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland Unified School District officials said Monday that McClymonds High School students will be separated and resume classes Tuesday at three schools after a carcinogen has displaced them from their school in the groundwater below from school.

Students in ninth grade and ninth through twelfth Mr. Heathth-the grade classes will meet from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. at the Ralph J. Bunch Academy at 1240 18th S t.

Tenth and 11th-the students are scheduled to attend classes from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. at West Oakland Middle School at 991 14th St. 10th grade students will take classes in Building H and 11th– graduates in Building A, district officials said.

Twelfth grade students along with the ninth to twelfth students of Mrs. Tolbert and CallowaythGrade classes will attend school from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. at Westlake Middle School / MetWest Ericka Huggins campus at 2629 Harrison St.

Around 350 students attend McClymonds High School.

School district officials said Monday morning they expect to reopen McClymonds High School next week after it closes on Thursday, Friday and Monday due to concerns of a toxic chemical in the air and groundwater.

The district closed McClymonds after the carcinogenic chemical trichlorethylene was found in the groundwater of the campus with the concern that it could have evaporated into the air. The school's drinking water was not affected, according to district officials.

State environmental health officials invaded the school over the weekend to perform air tests at approximately 50 locations around the campus, including all classrooms. Final sampling results are expected later this week.

"We trust this data, but we see it as detection data," said Cheryl Prowell, toxic substances control engineer at the California Department. "We really want to see the data from the analytical laboratory before saying with certainty, because the analytical laboratory is a certified method … We do not have the same level of scrutiny in this field detection method."

More tests will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The results of these tests are expected to reach the Toxic Substances Control Department next week.

District officials are posting updates about the closure at ousd.org/mcclymondstce.

