Massachusetts is experiencing "historically high,quot; flu levels

Massachusetts is in the middle of a bad flu season.

Communities across the state of the Bay report high activity of influenza-like illnesses, the state Department of Public Health found in its most recent weekly flu report.

"It's at historically high levels," Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the Office of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Sciences at DPH, told Boston.com. "In terms of flu-like illness activity, we are still taller than we have been in the last 10 years."

During the week of February 14, the state exceeded the maximum of 10 years for the activity of influenza-like diseases, established during the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic, he said.

"We are seeing it reflected in the number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the activity (influenza-like illness)," Madoff said. “Hospitalizations have been high, but not at historical levels. It may be that the flu we see in this season is a bit milder than in past seasons or that reflects some immunity that people have from vaccines. "

Flu activity in the state has decreased slightly, from "very high,quot; in mid-February, but still classified as "high."

The slight decline may be an indication that Massachusetts has moved to peak the flu season, Madoff said, but it could also rise again.

"Historically, this would be the time when we would expect the peak to occur," he said. "Usually, it's at the end of January or February, and then the activity tends to decrease until spring. And that's what I would expect. But it's really too early to say."

The factors that drive historically high numbers are still unclear, the doctor said. But one of the unusual elements of the 2019-2020 flu season has been that the state saw a wave of Influenza B, a virus strain It is traditionally thought that this causes a milder form of influenza and is more common among children from the beginning. Then there was an outbreak of Influenza A, which is considered more serious.

"What we are seeing now is influenza B and influenza A," Madoff said. "And we might see a prolonged season because influenza A arose later and may persist for longer."

Both strains of the flu are contained in the vaccine. Madoff said that initial estimates of the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that its overall effectiveness is around 50 percent, which is not unusual.

"It's more or less in the range we've seen with flu shots in recent years," he said. "It can vary between 40 and 60 or 70 percent, but it's not bad. It's also important to remember that even if the vaccine doesn't completely prevent the flu from being spread, it can make a case of the flu milder."

Nor is it too late to get vaccinated, he stressed, since the flu season will last until spring.

And although the state remains concerned about the new coronavirus, Madoff said Massachusetts residents should be more in tune to prevent the flu as the season progresses.

"That's what you're really going to get, and that's something you can avoid," he said.

Only one case of the new coronavirus 2019 has been confirmed in Massachusetts, in a man who had returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. CDC officials said Tuesday that Americans should prepare for the possible spread of the virus to communities in the United States, The New York Times reports.

Like the flu, the coronavirus spreads through the respiratory drops and, like the flu, can cause a spectrum of diseases ranging from mild to severe and fatal, Madoff said.

"We know much less than the flu, so it is something that worries us and we are monitoring closely," he said. “What we do know is that there are currently tens of thousands of people with influenza in Massachusetts. And that is a very contagious and serious disease and people should take steps to protect themselves from it. "

People with the flu should stay home and those who are not sick should stay away from those who are. Frequent handwashing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers will also help prevent the spread of the flu.

"People should cover their coughs and take care of themselves if they run the risk of flu complications," Madoff said. "If they are elderly or very young or have other medical conditions, they should contact their doctor if they believe they have the flu. Their risk of getting the flu is much greater than their risk of getting coronavirus at this time in Massachusetts."