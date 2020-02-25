Mars loves to shake its loot, confirms NASA – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa2f27c8d7c725c1cf096ac40e867d8c611% %MINIFYHTMLa2f27c8d7c725c1cf096ac40e867d8c612%

NASA sent the InSight robot to Mars with a series of objectives in mind. Since its time on the planet, the robot has become the first Martian meteorologist and has done everything possible to block its probe in a Mars hole that is simply not cooperating. He has also been listening carefully to the inner workings of the planet, which is why he is nicknamed "InSight," and NASA has just shared some of his most important findings with the world.

InSight's sensitive instruments can hear noises that happen well below the Martian surface. Detecting the so-called "Mars earthquakes,quot; is not easy, but scientists have become good enough to separate the true signs of an earthquake from other data that could be the result of wind or other environmental peculiarities.

The Earth has a lot of seismic activity, and with Mars already appearing so similar to Earth, scientists wanted to know if Mars had a similar personality. It turns out that Mars likes to shake from time to time.

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains:

Mars trembles more often, but also more gently, than expected. SIX has found more than 450 seismic signals to date, the vast majority of which are probably earthquakes (as opposed to data noise created by environmental factors, such as wind). The largest earthquake had a magnitude of approximately 4.0, not large enough to travel below the crust to the lower mantle and the planet's core. Those are "the juiciest parts of the apple,quot; when it comes to studying the internal structure of the planet, said Bruce Banerdt, principal investigator of InSight at JPL.

Understanding what happens in the depths of Mars can help researchers paint a clearer picture of its origins and its long history. If we think that Mars once looked a lot like Earth, seeing the remains of Earth-like features makes a lot of sense. Humanity seems determined to explore Mars in person sooner rather than later, and although it does not seem that those first travelers have to deal with Marsquakes as a danger, the more information we have, the better the first missions will be.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS