March 2.0 Madness Patch Predictions: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

Welcome to Week 2 of the projections of the NCAA Sporting News Tournament, known in these parts as the "Field of 68,quot;.

Our goal is to give you a snapshot of numbers for each team, and maybe a note or two on each team. This is not a projection of how the seed lines will look on Selection Sunday (predicting that the future is a silly task), but an educated assumption about what parentheses would look like if the season ended yesterday.

You will see the information that the selection committee will use: a combination of statistics and other relevant data for each team in general. As you know, although numbers matter, they are not the only thing: the committee analyzes all the work, a process that includes many factors.

As always, automatic bids (in brackets) go to the team with the least amount of losses in the conference. In case of a tie, the offer is awarded to the team with the best NET rating.

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Baylor, Gonzaga (WCC), Dayton (A-10)

Kansas (23-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 1/1/1. vs. P1: 11-3. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 5-0

Baylor (24-2): NET / Pom / KPI: 2/2/2. vs. P1: 10-1. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Gonzaga (27-2): NET / Pom / KPI: 3/3/15. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 3-0. vs. T3 / 4: 19-0

Dayton (25-2): NET / Pom / KPI: 4/6/3. vs. P1: 4-2. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

Thoughts: Three of the four teams in the No. 1 seed line lost last week, finishing a long stretch of basketball without L for that group. Baylor lost at home with Kansas, and there is no shame in that. The Bears remain in the No. 1 seed line, although KU takes the general superior seed. Gonzaga's slip at BYU was basically a footnote to the huge problem of the state of San Diego at home against a .500ish UNLV squad. The Aztecs leave the upper line. Dayton has one more defeat, but better wins, better metrics and his only two losses were in OT to Kansas and Colorado (spoiler, 5 seeds this week); That is much better than SDSU.

Projected No. 2 seeds

State of San Diego (MWC), Duke (ACC), Maryland (Big Ten), State of Florida

San Diego State (25-1): NET / Pom / KPI: 5/5/14. vs. P1: 4-0. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-1

Duke (23-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 6/4/4. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

Maryland (22-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 10/10/7. vs. P1: 6-5. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

State of Florida (23-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 12/21/9. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 8-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Thoughts: Duke or Maryland could have been in Dayton's shoes, in the 1-seed line, but the Blue Devils were hit in the state of North Carolina earlier this week and Maryland lost on the road in the state of Ohio on Sunday. Both are still easily 2 seeds. Florida State went to the state of North Carolina, where Duke lost by 22, and beat the Wolfpack by six.

Projected No. 3 seeds

Louisville, Villanova, Creighton, Seton Hall (Big East)

Louisville (23-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 7/9/12. vs. P1: 4-4. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

Creighton (21-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 09/13/8. vs. P1: 9-6. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Villanova (21-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 11/18/5. vs. P1: 8-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Seton Hall (20-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 17/19/10. vs. P1: 10-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 5-0

Thoughts: Many Big East schools in this line. The league is solid, which means many opportunities to win Q1. These three teams have been the best to collect them.

Projected No. 4 seeds

Kentucky (SEC), Auburn, Penn State, Oregon

Kentucky (22-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 21/26/17. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Chestnut (23-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 28/38/6. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Penn State (20-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 25/20/19. vs. P1: 7-4. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Oregon (21-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 20/23/11. vs. P1: 7-5. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: Just as people began to approach Auburn and Penn State as legitimate candidates for seed line No. 2, the losses came. Auburn lost both in Missouri and Georgia, yes, the Tigers didn't count on Isaac Okoro, but Mizzou and UGA are combined 27-27 this year, and Penn State slipped at home against Illinois and Indiana. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 12-2 in the SEC and accumulates quality victories.

Projected No. 5 seeds

State of Michigan, Colorado, State of Michigan, Ohio

State of Michigan (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 8/13/35. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Colorado (21-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 18/24/13. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Michigan (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 11/22/27. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Ohio State (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 12/19/34. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Thoughts: Michigan has won five in a row, four against possible / possible teams in general and three on the road, and that is a good way to get seed lists (although this could be too high a notch). Ohio State picked up its best victory of the season on Sunday, knocking down a Maryland team that had won nine in a row and threatened to escape with the title of the regular Big Ten season.

Projected No. 6 seeds

Iowa, West Virginia, butler, Arizona

Iowa (19-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 27/22/24. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

West Virginia (19-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 7/15/16. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Butler (19-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 23/30/22. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Arizona (19-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 8/15/20. vs. P1: 3-6. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Thoughts: It has been a difficult stretch for West Virginia, which lost four of its last five games. More worrying for the committee, which loves away victories, is that the Mountaineers are now only 1-6 on the road in the conference game, with two of those losses in K-State and TCU, teams that are not of the tournament The same for Butler, who has lost five of his last seven games and has lost five of his last six contests.

Projected No. 7 seeds

BYU, Texas Tech, Houston (AAC), LSU

BYU (22-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 14/15/26. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

Texas Tech (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 16/14/52. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Houston (21-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 24/17/25. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

LSU (19-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 30/35/18. vs. P1: 4-6. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Thoughts: Great, big win for BYU this week, knocking down Gonzaga at home by double digits. If the three OT games of the Cougars had gone the other way, they would have lost all three, two against teams that were not large, BYU could be looking for one of the top five positions. Houston has not had much luck with its closed games either. The pumas have four defeats in the AAC game for a combined total of six points. Oh, and these cougars lost by those Cougars last November, you guessed it, one point.

Projected No. 8 seeds

Marquette, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin

Marquette (17-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 26/29/23. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Illinois (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 35/28/44. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Virginia (19-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 51/48/28. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Wisconsin (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 29/27/31. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

Thoughts: The 8 seed line is where we have our first two-digit loss equipment; Wisconsin has 10 of them, but eight are losses of Q1 and those are compensated mainly with seven victories of Q1. And this is the point where teams that have less than nine defeats are also weak in Q1 wins.

Projected No. 9 seeds

State of Arizona (Pac-12), State of Wichita, Indiana, Saint Mary & # 39; s

State of Arizona (19-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 41/55/21. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Wichita State (20-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 43/39/36. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Indiana (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 52/37/42. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Santa Maria (22-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 32/36/38. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-2

Thoughts: After a visitor loss in the state of Washington, it seemed a possibly lost season for the state of Arizona (12-8 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12 game). But the Sun Devils have won seven straight, including victories against Oregon, Stanford and USC, three at-large teams in the 68 field this week. Indiana had a good week, winning in Minnesota and turning to Penn State at home.

Projected No. 10 seeds

Rutgers, Rhode Island, Xavier, Florida

Rutgers (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 34/32/47. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Rhode Island (19-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 37/44/30. vs. P1: 1-4. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

Xavier (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 44/45/32. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Florida (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 33/33/33. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Thoughts: I'm not saying this group is disappointing, but if this is your 10-seed line, don't expect many "surprises,quot; from 10 out of 7 in March.

Projected No. 11 seeds

Northern Iowa (MVC), State of North Carolina, Stanford, * Oklahoma, * Providence

Northern Iowa (21-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 46/43/51. vs. P1: 1-1. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-2

State of North Carolina (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 53/50/40. vs. P1: 5-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-3

Stanford (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 31/34/54. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

* Oklahoma (16-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 55/42/46. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

* Providence (16-12): NET / Pom / KPI: 48/49/39. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 3-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-4

Thoughts: The faltering general hopes of North Carolina received a giant boost with a dominant 22-point victory over Duke earlier this week, but Wolfpack is still far from certain. Providence has a strange curriculum: Do you see the four losses of Q3 / 4? Those are ugly, no doubt. But the seven victories of Q1, even in Marquette, Butler and Georgetown, are more than any other bubble-type team can claim.

No. 12 seeds

* Arkansas, * USC, ETSU (south), Yale (Ivy), Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

* Arkansas (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 45/47/41. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

* USC (19-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 47/61/37. vs. P1: 2-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

ETSU (25-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 39/60/52. vs. Q1: 2-2 vs. Q2: 4-0 vs. Q3 / 4: 16-2

Yale (20-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 60/51/90. vs. Q1: 0-3 vs. Q2: 3-1 vs. Q3 / 4: 15-2

Freedom (26-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 50/58/99. vs. Q1: 1-1 vs. Q2: 0-1 vs. Q3 / 4: 23-1

Thoughts: The Arkansas curriculum is as brazen as possible. The Razorbacks only have one win against a probable team in general, in Indiana, and they are 0-4 against SEC teams in the Field this week's 68, plus they were swept away by the "Next Four Out,quot; Mississippi team State The same for USC; Pac-12 has five other teams on the field this week, and the Trojans are 1-5 against those squads, with the only home win in OT against Stanford.

Projected seeds Nos. 13-16

No. 13 seeds: North Texas (C-USA), Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America)

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Wright State (Horizon), UC-Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)

No. 15 seeds: New Mexico State (WAC), South Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Radford (Great South)

No. 16 seeds: Montana (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Saint Francis (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * Norfolk State (MEAC)

* First four teams

Rookies: Belmont, State of North Carolina, Providence, Radford, Saint Francis (Pa.)

Abandoned: Georgetown, Merrimack, Murray State, Purdue, Winthrop

Bubble equipment

First four out:

Cincinnati (18-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 54/41/29. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-4

Memphis (19-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 61/67/49. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-3

Mississippi State (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 57/53/50. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2

Richmond (20-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 49/52/43. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-1

In the conversation (alphabetically):

Alabama (15-12): NET / Pom / KPI: 40/46/48. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 4-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

Georgetown (15-12): NET / Pom / KPI: 59/54/45. vs. P1: 4-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Minnesota (13-13): NET / Pom / KPI: 42/31/58. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Purdue (14-14): NET / Pom / KPI: 36/25/66. vs. P1: 4-11. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

South Carolina (16-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 63/69/56. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

UCLA (16-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 76/86/55. vs. P1: 5-5. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

UNCG (21-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 62/73/65. vs. P1: 1-2. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-2

State of Utah (20-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 38/40/64. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-1

VCU (17-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 58/64/60. vs. P1: 1-7. vs. P2: 1-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-1