Manchester United will succeed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Ed Woodward | Soccer news

United announces a 17% drop in operating profits to £ 36.5 million for three months until December 31, 2019





Manchester United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward believes that the foundations are in place for long-term success with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

United continues to compete for the glory of the Europa League and the FA Cup, although it ranks fifth in the Premier League, 38 points behind its rivals, Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes' great arrival in January has increased optimism around the club and Woodward believes that United is on the right track.

"We are pushing for a solid final in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the last third of the season," he said.

"We have continued to progress in the reconstruction of our team, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought and players who have passed through our academy; the basis for the long-term success we are all working on is in place while we implement our plan and our soccer vision with Ole ".

More to follow …