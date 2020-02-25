Man sues San Francisco for alleged brutal police beating near Fisherman’s Wharf – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A man who claimed to have been brutally beaten by San Francisco police officers near Fisherman's Wharf in 2019 filed a federal lawsuit against the city on Monday, alleging civil rights violations and assault.

In the lawsuit, Dacari Spiers, 31, alleges that two SFPD officers suddenly grabbed him and beat him "mercilessly,quot; with his batons while hugging his girlfriend, consoling her while leaning on her parked car on October 6, 2019 Spiers said his girlfriend had his wallet stolen that day.

Spiers says that his leg and wrist were severely broken in the alleged attack, and both required surgery. He also says he suffered a great laceration in the other leg.

The lawsuit includes claims of unconstitutional excessive force, assault, emotional distress, neglect and inadequate training and supervision of the police by the city. Ask for an unspecified amount of financial compensation, including compensation for punitive damages.

The spokesman for the San Francisco City Attorney's Office, John Cote, said: "We will review the lawsuit and address it in court. This matter is still under investigation."

The lawsuit also accuses the police of "fabricating a history of domestic violence,quot; about Spiers and his girlfriend and allegedly obtaining an emergency protection order that prevented him from visiting him in the hospital while recovering from his injuries.

The sergeant spokesman of the police department. Michael Andraychak sent a request for comment to the City Attorney's Office.

The defendants in the case are the city and unidentified police officers, listed only as "yes."

