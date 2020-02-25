Man shot dead near the school in Cudahy – Up News Info Los Angeles

CUDAHY (CBSLA) – A man was shot deadly on Tuesday afternoon near a school in Cudahy.

Officers said the shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Clara Street, near Atlantic Avenue. Shooting reports were reported to agents, who found a dead adult man at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML1e15104f8beee886d9dda2de3cdf051311% %MINIFYHTML1e15104f8beee886d9dda2de3cdf051312%

The Elizabeth Learning Center, a public pre-kindergarten school for infants in twelfth grade in the area, was closed shortly after the shooting. After 4 p.m., the school staff implemented a "modified student dismissal,quot; protocol on the south side of the campus along Elizabeth Street. Los Angeles school police officers were available to help.

The scene is still under active investigation. No suspect or motive was identified, but police said the gunman was a passenger in a light colored sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

This is a developing story. Check again for updates.