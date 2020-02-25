Man, 36, killed in the fire of Andover's house; 3 Escape – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 36-year-old man was killed in a fire at Andover's house.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported at 3:35 a.m. in a house in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street. Fire teams from Andover, Anoka-Champlin and Ramsey were sent.
Upon arrival, respondents learned that the fire started in an attached garage and then spread to the main part of the house.
The sheriff's office says that a family of four was inside at the time. Three were able to escape, a 39-year-old woman and two teenagers.
The adolescents, aged 13 and 16, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-fatal injuries due to smoke inhalation.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found dead at the residence.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.