Malika Haqq: this is how it feels to reveal her ex boyfriend O.T. Genasis is your baby daddy: do you regret telling the world?

%MINIFYHTML3ec64092c818f70ea41c264fec81daae11% %MINIFYHTML3ec64092c818f70ea41c264fec81daae12%

After revealing that she is waiting for her first child, Malika Haqq waited a little longer before deciding also to share who her baby daddy is! That said, fans were surprised to discover that it was none other than their ex, O.T. Genasis

She confirmed the news in her baby shower and now, an internal report claims to know how she felt by telling the world who her son's father is.

%MINIFYHTML3ec64092c818f70ea41c264fec81daae13% %MINIFYHTML3ec64092c818f70ea41c264fec81daae14%

As a result, I was delighted to share the news that they would have a baby together, even though they are no longer a couple.

%MINIFYHTML3ec64092c818f70ea41c264fec81daae15% %MINIFYHTML3ec64092c818f70ea41c264fec81daae16%

A source close to Khloe Kardashian's best friend told HollywoodLife that, although at first she doubted, ‘Malika is really happy to have made the decision to reveal to everyone that Odis is the father of her baby. It simply makes things easier because you no longer feel the need to hide any aspect of your pregnancy. It takes a great weight off his shoulders. "

The parents separated about eight months ago, but despite this, their relationship has remained strong as they took a "very healthy path to joint upbringing,quot; of their son.

The man was there for her the whole pregnancy and will continue to be very involved in the life of her son when he is born.

However, that does not mean that they will ever be together again.

Earlier, Malika told her followers in IG that they will not have a romantic relationship soon.

Ad

‘Relationships don't always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon. OT and I have seen all the doctors "fit and loved in general by our son together while we anticipate his arrival," he wrote earlier in his IG Stories.



Post views:

0 0