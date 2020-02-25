Malika Haqq criticized for post pregnancy renewal plan

%MINIFYHTML4248519b93351b20a521a631a53c74f211% %MINIFYHTML4248519b93351b20a521a631a53c74f212%

Khloe Kardashian's best friend turns on the internet after saying that she has booked an appointment with the famous plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond to give her a & # 39; makeover & # 39; to your body

Malika Haqq He has been found under fire for his post-pregnancy plan. Weeks before his first child is born, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian He presented himself with the confession that he had arranged a makeover for plastic surgery, and the Internet questioned his disclosure.

On Tuesday, February 25, the 36-year-old woman went to her Instagram account to upload a picture of her posing with the list A plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, known for her appearance on "The famous plastic surgeons of Beverly Hills"Y"Dr. 90210"." I stopped just to see my favorite @drjasondiamond and I am completely reserved for my makeover after pregnancy, "he wrote in his legend." I can not wait! "

Haqq's post left many furious. One complained, "Dang has the baby first. Why do women think they need to look amazing right after delivery? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess." Another said: "Really … if you can't accept the marks that come with having a baby, then you shouldn't be a mother." A third regretted his announcement, shouting: "That's why mothers hate their bodies. Rich people have unrealistic bodies and faces."

Amid criticism, Haqq was supported by other reality stars and fans alike. "The true housewives of Atlanta"alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann simply wrote: "I adore you both." Mercedes Javid from "Shahs of Sunset"he said," gettttt. "One of her fans also supported her by answering:" She is 100% honest! If I had the [money] I would too! "

Haqq's revelation about her post-pregnancy plan came a few days after she was sincere about her relationship with her baby's father. OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis. As for her platform to share photos, the personality of social networks admitted that her ex boyfriend has always supported her. "Relationships don't always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon," he said. "I've been single for the past 8 months, but I'm not alone."

"OT and I have seen all the doctors and above all we love our son together while we anticipate his arrival," he continued. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows within me. The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores."