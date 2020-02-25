Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor took photos after a training session

Being under the scrutiny of the paparazzi is something that is part of stardom. From the red carpets, to the airports, to the gym, the flickering cameras follow them almost everywhere and our favorite celebrities never cease to impress us with their fashion game.

In the city today were Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor distributing some OOTD objectives outside their respective gyms. Malaika was seen wearing a gray tank top over a pair of black training shorts. Mala completed her appearance with a pair of brown sunglasses. While Janhvi chose to add some color to her gym outfit with a multicolored green blouse over a pair of blue training shorts.