Luton 2 – 1 Brentford

Wrestling Luton won an impressive 2-1 victory over Brentford, who was pursuing the promotion, while taking revenge for his 7-0 blow at the hands of the bees at the beginning of the campaign.

In November, the Hatters had been humiliated by their opponents from West London, but things changed this time, as the side of Graeme Jones moved from the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table and now they are only four points from the security.

The hosts were ahead after nine minutes when a free kick by Luke Berry was converted into his own net by Shandon Baptiste.

Brentford approached a leveler, Ollie Watkins was denied by goalkeeper Simon Sluga, who then made tremendous salvation to hit Benrahma's explosion on the bar.

Harry Cornick could have done the 2-0 after 18 minutes, taking the center of Martin Cranie center.

Bee captain Henrik Dalsgaard sent an ambitious 25-yard shot into the stands, as did house captain James Collins after Luton reduced possession.

Sluga was asked to make another decent stop of Josh Dasilva's 18-yard dive attempt, before Christian Norgaard dragged another attempt from the edge of the box.

Dan Potts couldn't find another deep free kick from Berry, but Town had a crucial second in the halftime hit when seasoned defender Cranie flew to the top corner for his second goal of the season after Berry's set failed. cleared. .

In the second half, Bryan Mbeumo's header was easy for Sluga, who then stopped Benrahama's shot away from danger, before Luton had a glorious opportunity to add a third, Cornick running through a static defense away alone. to be denied by the legs of the visiting cap David Raya.

Ryan Tunnicliffe could not find the bottom corner from 20 yards, while Sluga had to acrobatically move a cross away from danger while visitors pressed and pressed, dominating both possession and territory.

It was finally worth it since the bees had a lap after 83 minutes, when top scorer Watkins coldly turned Mads Roerslev's right hand delivery from close range, his 22nd of the season.

Brentford almost also had a late leveler, Benrahma seeing that his attempt at flexion simply missed the goal while Luton held on to a fourth victory in seven games, giving them a real chance to avoid relegation to League One.

What the managers said …

Luton Graeme jones: "The performance level has been there for quite a while, but we had to win differently tonight. We couldn't face Brentford and try to beat them, we probably had too many injuries."

"Outside the ball, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, the game pieces were important, the character of the players, the energy and the players had to take all the credit, to a man, they were exceptional. Because I would still prefer to take people with certain players if they are fit and we had to find a different form tonight and that was very satisfying. "

From Brentford Thomas Frank: "People are disappointed, after a performance in which there was a lot of effort, a lot of willpower, but not enough quality. Throughout the game we just needed to move on and keep creating opportunities and locking them in what we did very well against Blackburn

"We conceded two soft goals in two sets when we improved greatly compared to last year, but when we are granting two soft goals and you need to change one game again. We couldn't do it today, so we just need to look at ourselves and leave of granting these soft goals, since we have the best defensive record, but we couldn't find enough quality. "