Luke Bryan is proud of American Idol season 3, says he is enjoying it "now more than ever,quot;

Season 3 of the ABC version of American idol It started earlier this month, and fans have already witnessed emotional auditions, disagreements between Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and a gas leak that caused an evacuation and left Perry on the ground after passing out. There has been a lot of drama so far, and Bryan says he is enjoying Idol "now more than ever."

The 43-year-old singer recently sat with Persons magazine, and says that during season 3 the panel of judges has taken things to another level.

"We all know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we know how to have fun with each other," Bryan explained. "We are all artists, and we have a good idea of ​​how to treat these children when we say,quot; Yes "and send them to Hollywood, and when we say,quot; No ", I think that here, in Year 3, our identities as judges are on another level ".

Bryan said that after watching the premiere of season 3, he was proud of what the United States could see because it is a good television that people can watch with their families. He says fans can cry and cheer on contestants, and American idol It shows a "microcosm of life."

Three seasons inside, Bryan says he's enjoying American idol Now more than ever, and he feels that the show and the judges are taking a good step and he is excited to be part of it.

Bryan also revealed that host Ryan Seacrest often thanks him, Perry and Richie for continuing. American idol brand. Bryan explained that Seacrest has been on the show since he debuted on Fox in 2002, and when the show went off, he took Seacrest's career to another level.

Bryan says that American idol It has a special place in the heart of Seacrest, and the brand is extremely important to him. So when he congratulates Bryan, Perry and Richie, it's very flattering.

As for which contestants fans should pay attention to this season, Bryan says he is a big fan of Francisco Martin. Although he was incredibly nervous and about to ruin his hearing, Bryan intervened to calm him down, and he had no idea he was about to go crazy with his performance.

"So we go out, loosen it up and then offer this amazing audition," says Bryan. "That's the good thing about Idol. We don't want these children to come in and get so nervous that they ruin their hearing. "

Luke Bryan believes that Francisco is the favorite right now. But, as the United States begins to vote and move forward in the competition, you never know what could happen.

Ad

New episodes of American idol On Sunday nights on ABC.



Post views:

3