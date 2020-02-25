LL Cool J remembers being confused by Kobe Bryant's album Gangster Rap

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

Attending a memorial service for the late basketball player, the rapper "Returning to Cali" recalls the moment when the former signed a record deal for his first rap album as "the funniest moment" of his life.

LL Cool J urged Kobe Bryant to discard an album of gangster rap recordings after admitting to being "confused" by the concept.

The "Returning to Cali" star attended a memorial service for the deceased basketball player on Monday, February 24, who along with his teenage daughter Gianna was one of nine victims of a helicopter accident last month.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the creator of successes, James Todd Smith, recalled the moment when Kobe signed a record deal for his first rap album, preceded by the lead single "KOBE", which the star remembered as "the most moment fun of my life. " .

"We talk about rap," he said. "I played this album, this gangsta rap album and I said, & # 39; Kobe & # 39 ;, I said, & # 39; Come on dog. That's not what you need to be doing & # 39;".

"I had a gangster rap album. I played that album, we're sitting in a parking lot. I was confused, I was sitting there like, & # 39; What are we doing? You have endorsements, what are you doing? & # 39;" .

He joked: "It had to be the funniest moment of my life, to hear him do gangster rap."

The success creator of "Rock the Bells" also talked about the performance of the NBA (National Basketball Association) player of "K.O.B.E." in the 2000 All-Star Game with Tyra banksHe added: "Yes, we will not pretend that we are not laughing. As if, yes, yes, the world was laughing, that was not so, but you know, he took his shot. He took his shot."

Stars included Beyonce Knowles, Cristina AguileraY Alicia Keys took the stage to present at the monument full of stars, with the proceeds from the sale of tickets for the Celebration of Life for the benefit of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which Vanessa relaunched earlier this month.