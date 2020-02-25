Lizzo wants thong with Tommy Hilfiger

Lizzo and his voluptuous curves have broken the Internet several times, but now the star says he wants to create a line of thongs with American designer Tommy Hilfiger.

The designer has already expressed his desire to work with the singer of "Truth Hurts,quot;, and Lizzo is all for that.

Lizzo appeared in the headlines recently after attending a Lakers game in an outfit with the back cut, showing off his thong. He later talked about being embarrassed by his outfit.

"Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as an adult woman can inspire you to do the same," he said at the time. "You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never let someone stop you or be ashamed of being yourself. This is what I have always been. Now everyone looks at it and your criticism can still be your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no interest in my life. "

She continued: "I'm the happiest I've ever been … I'm surrounded by love, and I just want to spread that love. And also spread these cheeks. And if I really, really don't like my ass," you can kiss him. "