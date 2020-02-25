Live match preview: M & # 39; boro vs Leeds 02.22.2020

Middlesbrough will face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Team news

Middlesbrough remains without Patrick Roberts and Daniel Ayala for the visit of Leeds. Roberts is marginalized by a hamstring injury and Ayala is out with an ankle problem.

Anfernee Dijksteel is not in dispute after a knee injury, but must play for Boro's U23 later in the week. Djed Spence will expect to return to the team after he was left at Barnsley over the weekend.

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will be evaluated after suffering a hand injury. Illan Meslier will be online to make his league debut if Casilla is discarded.

Kalvin Phillips also needs a fitness check after limping during the first half against Reading. Midfielder Adam Forshaw is out for the season after hip surgery.

Recent form

Despite an almost perfect Christmas period, Middlesbrough has slipped in recent weeks and hasn't won since beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in Deepdale on New Year's Day.

After returning to the track with a 1-1 draw at Brentford on February 11, Leeds has relied on that result by winning successive 1-0 wins at home against Bristol City and Reading.

What the managers said …

Middlesbrough & # 39; s Jonathan Woodgate: "Maybe we got a little complacent. Maybe we thought we were clear. I didn't. I never thought we were clear, even when they were 10 points. We're still right. They know the situation. It's not like that." t space science.

"But we are still in a position where we can still get out of it. We are in a battle. We have to begin to roll up our sleeves and get results quickly. Now we are fighting for our lives. We have been disappointed with the results recently and the performances have not been good enough, we're eager for Leeds, it's a great game to recover.

"With Barnsley (reviving) it may be because they are actually in the relegation zone and we are not."

Leeds Marcelo Bielsa: "Kiko has a problem (with her hand), maybe she plays but that depends on the pain. There is an inflammation of a kick, but if she can bear the pain, she will play. Phillips also got a kick and again depends on whether the pain goes away, So it’s the same as Kiko.

"There are teams that always play in the same way and there are other teams that change their form. Middlesbrough can play six to eight different ways and they manage very well. However, we have been working together for more than 12 months, and in this time we have faced all the different forms. We are ready to adapt to the difficulties of the different forms ".

Conversation point: contrasting perspectives for former Premier League teams

Throughout the 1990s and until the mid-1990s, Leeds and Middlesbrough were well-versed teams in the rigors of the Premier League. Less than 20 years later, his fortune could not be much more different.

Jonathan Woodgate implemented a new approach at the Boro childhood club after replacing Tony Pulis in the summer, but they remain intertwined in the relegation battle as the last weeks of the season, while Leeds is in a privileged position to finish his maximum flight of 16 years. exile under Marcelo Bielsa. There is a lot of football to play and both could remain in the division, but as of next season, two separate divisions remain a very real possibility.

Opta statistics

Middlesbrough is undefeated in their last three home league games against Leeds United (W2 D1) since a 1-0 loss in February 2015.

Leeds has completed a league double over Middlesbrough in just one of the last 17 seasons the teams have faced, doing so in 2014-15.

In its last three league games, against the last three of the Championship, Middlesbrough has collected only one point (D1 L2) and has achieved only three target shots, without any of the last two games.

Since his defeat to Nottingham Forest, Leeds has taken seven points out of the last nine available in the Championship (W2 D1), although whites have not won in their last four on the road (D2 L2).

Middlesbrough (8.3%) is one of three teams that has a lower shot conversion rate in the Championship this season than Leeds (8.7%). In fact, whites have had more target shots than any other side of the division (175), while only Luton (100) and Nottingham Forest (112) have achieved less than Boro (115).

Prutton's prediction

I imagine Jonathan Woodgate will be desperate for this season to end! This term has been a true roller coaster for Boro and they are within walking distance of the drop zone at the time of speaking, so this is an important week in Teesside.

Leeds seems to have stabilized since that tie with Brentford earlier this month and the fact that goalkeeper under fire Kiko Casilla has kept the sheets clean in a row will be a big boost for Marcelo Bielsa. Far from winning, for me.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)