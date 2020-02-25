Live match preview – Lyon vs Juventus 02.22.2020

Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia says he has not devised a special plan to cancel Cristiano Roanldo's threat as his team prepares for the first leg of their last Champions League match on Wednesday 16.

The prolific Portuguese has scored 128 goals in the Champions League, 14 more than any other player in history.

Juventus' visit to France comes the same week that a Portuguese chocolate maker created a 35-year-old life-size sculpture made entirely of chocolate.

Ronaldo scored his 128th goal of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen



Ronaldo marked his thousandth senior appearance by scoring in the Juventus Serie A match with SPAL on Saturday, extending his formidable record to 25 goals in 32 club appearances this period.

Garcia said of the five-time Golden Ball winner: "Obviously he is one of the best players in the world, therefore, it is good to see him in action against us, even if we have to try to limit the damage he usually causes. opponents

"But we cannot have a plan only against (Cristiano) Ronaldo, because we should also have a plan against (Paulo) Dybala, a plan against (Gonzalo) Higuaín. There are too many good players in this team to face the problems individually, we have to face them like an everything ".

Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia admits that Juventus is a favorite to progress



Lyon do not win against Juventus in the European competition, draw once and lose three times, including their two home games against the Italian team for the same score of 1-0.

Garcia admits that the Italians are clear favorites, but his players will do everything possible to stun Ronaldo's side.

The Lyon head coach added: "We should be able to do our best to achieve a good result in the first leg against Juve. And we have to hope they are not 100 percent. Usually, this is the case when he meets a stronger team because Juve is the favorite.

"To cancel the odds and not many people think we can qualify after these two stages, we must be at our best level and have confidence in the field. But from this point of view, I am not worried."

















Party ready to continue despite the outbreak of coronavirus

Meanwhile, Lyon is fully focused on his Champions League games against Juventus and refuses to worry about the coronavirus outbreak that hits Italy.

The Ligue 1 club said earlier that the first leg of the last 16 of Wednesday would continue as planned after the "decision of the French authorities to keep (the game) in its initial configuration."

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the largest in Europe so far, rose to seven on Monday when the country closed much of its rich north to slow the spread of the disease.

















"We are focused on the field and nothing else," Garcia added. "We let our officials deal with health problems related to the coronavirus."

The disease has spread in Italy from the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, with new cases reported in the center of Tuscany, the coastal region of Liguria and Sicily in the south.

The total number of cases in the country has increased to more than 280 and several sporting events have been canceled and Series A matches have been ordered to be played behind closed doors.

The second leg between Lyon and Juventus will be played on March 17 in Turin, in the Piedmont region, neighboring Lombardy and Liguria.

Opta statistics

Lyon has been eliminated by the Italian opposition in the round of 16 of the Champions League in the two previous occasions in which they have faced: 1-3 in total against AC Milan in 2005/06 (quarterfinals) and 0- 2 against Rome in 2006/07 (round of 16). Meanwhile, Juventus has always progressed to the next round when facing French clubs in the knockout stages of the competition (4/4).

Lyon has reached the elimination stages of the Champions League more times than any other French club (11). However, 10 years have passed since they progressed beyond the round of 16 (2009/10). In fact, they have only scored three goals in their last nine games in the competition (W1 D2 L6).

Juventus is in the elimination phase of the Champions League for the sixth consecutive season, their longest race. In the last five campaigns, they have surpassed the knockout stages four times, but they did not do so in 2015/16 when they were eliminated by Bayern Munich (4-6 agg.).

Seven of the last eight home games of the Lyon Champions League ended in a draw (W1), four of them with a score of 2-2. Juventus was the last team to beat them at home in the competition, it was in October 2016 (0-1).

Juventus have only lost one of their last seven games outside the Champions League in the knockout phase (W4 D2), a 2-0 loss against Atlético de Madrid last season in the last 16.

















