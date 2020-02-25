Little heiress of Tiny Harris and T.I., Harris, hangs out with the boys: watch the videos in which she dances

Tiny Harris shared a couple of videos with her and T.I.'s girl, Heiress Harris, dancing. She is the cutest girl, as you will see in the clips.

You can remember that Heiress was the star who stole the show recently once again during an important event.

The famous family attended the NAACP Image Awards, and she was as cute as ever. More than that, the pretty girl stole the spotlight along with her new best friend, Rihanna,

The heiress didn't even know that a true Queen was paying so much attention to her, but Tiny made sure to put it into practice while telling her fans.

Anyway, watch the new videos in which Heiress is the star:

‘Girl in Los Angeles dating children … uncle @gfmbryyce big because @ v0ncaesar & @giftedtalents 👑💜’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘This is probably the best representation of love for a young child. When you can make a group of adult men silly and don't worry about how they look to make a little girl happy. My heart 😍 ’

Another follower posted this: "The things that little girls can make adult men do … the cutest thing," and someone else noticed that "She steals the show wherever she goes."

A fan exclaimed: ‘The heiress is in a good mood, it's fine! So beautiful. & # 39;

An Instagram installer said: ‘You have to absolutely love her! She is a special girl. I don't know what it will bloom on, but with his personality and his outgoing way of being he will be older! "

Another of Tiny's sponsors said this: "The best of life when you have mature men who are dumb to make the baby happy … # priceless moments."

Someone else posted: ‘She is very pretty. She is already a mini boss like mom. "

Ad

The heiress is becoming more beautiful and intelligent with each passing day, that's for sure.



Post views:

two