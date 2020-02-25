LISTEN: episode 5 of the Golden Point podcast | Rugby League News





Castleford forward Adam Milner speaks at the Golden Point podcast this week

Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke is with Marc Bazeley at this week's Golden Point podcast to discuss the latest conversation topics.

There is a retrospective look at Sydney Roosters 20-12 victory over St Helens in the World Club Challenge and a preview of all the upcoming Super League games this week.

The duo executes the rule on the areas in the Laws of the rugby league game that must be applied or changed, and considers whether the established positions of the players remain relevant given the way the sport has evolved.

There is also an examination of the question: What would happen if a team presented an initial XIII composed entirely of backs or forwards?

In addition to this, Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner joins Barrie McDermott to talk about life on and off the field.