Lions Ink Amendola to one year contract – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Danny Amendola seems to stay with the Detroit Lions.

A Foxsports.com writer, citing unidentified sources, reported on Twitter on Saturday that Amendola was signing a one-year contract with the Lions. Erik Burkhardt, the agent of Amendola, retweeted that report and congratulated Amendola for "another well-earned agreement."

Burkhardt did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.

Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown last year in his first season with the Lions.

Amendola has just finished her eleventh season of the NFL. He played four seasons with the Rams, five with the Patriots and one for the Dolphins before joining the Lions.

Detroit finished 3-12-1 last season, but its receiving body was fine. Kenny Golladay (65 catches, 1,190 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Marvin Jones (62 catches, 779 yards, nine TDs) joined Amendola to form a productive trio.

