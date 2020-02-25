Lindsay Lohan's mom offers shelter to the ex-wife of the ex-husband

%MINIFYHTMLf28c7b34159a2332dc14cacaa7c2991f11% %MINIFYHTMLf28c7b34159a2332dc14cacaa7c2991f12%

Dina Lohan says her motherly instinct is activated when she sees Kate Major, who was married to her ex-husband Michael Lohan, going through the same thing as her.

Lindsay Lohanmother of Dina Lohan reportedly lives with her ex-husband Michael Lohanwife separated from Kate Major.

The gossip column of the New York Post Page Six said the couple lives together at Dina's house in Merrick, New York, just weeks after Michael was arrested for assaulting his spouse.

When the store contacted Dina to confirm the story, she did so and said she was "being a mother" by protecting Kate.

"I've been through all that before," he added.

Dina and Michael, who share three children, including actress Lindsay, got married in 1985 and divorced in 2007. Meanwhile, Kate is still going through her divorce from Michael, which she applied for in 2018.