Lil Durk's girlfriend pregnant with her baby number 7?

Instagram

India Royale generates rumors that she is pregnant with her boyfriend's seventh child after showing a round stomach with a red satin dress in her new Instagram photo.

Up News Info –

It is Lil durk have another addition to your mixed family? The rapper caused rumors of babies after his girlfriend India Royale He posted new images on Instagram that showed her with a bulging stomach in a red satin dress.

It is not clear when the photos were taken, but it seemed to be quite recent, since it is an advertisement for the dress and had a "Willow" tattoo on the arm. He obtained the ink of the body as a tribute to his daughter, his first daughter with Durk.

%MINIFYHTMLf47c6b70abd3ff2f6ab30978b5b4f33511% %MINIFYHTMLf47c6b70abd3ff2f6ab30978b5b4f33512%

To one of her curious followers who asked if she was really expecting another baby, she replied: "I know (laughs), I'm kidding because they keep asking and saying yes."

<br />

Apparently he referred to a photo uploaded in January. He showed a glimpse of his abdomen in a blue suit, and one of his followers said he looked pregnant.

<br />

Lil Durk started dating India in 2017. They received their first child together in 2018. He is their sixth child. The 27-year-old rapper has five other children from previous relationships.

Earlier this year, the couple provoked rumors of rupture after she deleted their photos from their page. But he denied it: "Don't believe in the rumors. All the Internet shit doesn't believe half of that."

While the rumors continued, the father of six children cited Young thug to warn anyone who dared to slip into the DMs of India. "I will leave this here," he wrote. "Don't shoot you, try to be the only one to comfort my dog ​​while we do it."

He also said: "India did not fool me at 1000000 for that and respects itself. 2 We will never let the Internet break our house, everyone can keep trying. We don't care (really)."