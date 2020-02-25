Liam Williams: Wales joins Scarlets de Saracens early | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML8bdcf033b1cf6b1f639a48fe49d8765b11% %MINIFYHTML8bdcf033b1cf6b1f639a48fe49d8765b12%





Liam Williams was initially scheduled to join the Scarlets at the end of the season.

Welsh runner Liam Williams has joined the Saracens' Scarlets several months earlier than initially expected.

The Scarlets announced that they, Williams and Saracens have reached a mutual agreement that will allow them to be available to the Llanelli-based team for the rest of this season.

Williams, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury that has set him aside since October, planned to move this summer after three seasons at the Gallagher Premier.

"I am really excited to return to the Scarlets and I would like to thank everyone involved for their support to make this happen," Williams said.

"I spent some fantastic years in Saracens and I will take some very happy memories. I have been working hard on my recovery and I cannot wait to return to the field."

Williams made 31 appearances for Saracens during his three seasons with the club

Williams, who was part of the winning team of the PRO12 2016-17 Scarlets title, has been completing his rehab with the Welsh team after suffering an injury during the World Cup last year in Japan.

The former British and Irish Lion, who can play both the wing and the side, is about to return to action, and could increase his 62 Welsh limits before the end of the Six Nations.

"Liam is a world-class player and man, a great favorite at Parc and Scarlets and we are delighted to welcome Liam and Sophie back to the Scarlets," said Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar.

"Having Liam joining our exciting group of external brokers this season is excellent. I'm also excited for Liam because his rehabilitation is almost complete."

"Obviously, its immediate availability to us will depend on how Wayne wants to play it during the Six Nations and we hope to see Liam back at Parc and Scarlets in due time."

The 28-year-old is the most notable departure of the Saracens, as it was confirmed that they will be relegated from the Premier at the end of this season after persistent breaches of the salary cap.

A statement from the Saracens said: "Everyone in Saracens wishes to thank Sanjay (Williams) for his contribution during his time at the club and wish him and Sophie the best with moving home."