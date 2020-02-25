Liam Neeson is not a fan of modern superhero movies

%MINIFYHTML1d7dfba56b2e851d0cc61302a684910011% %MINIFYHTML1d7dfba56b2e851d0cc61302a684910012%

Although he played Batman's arch-enemy Ra & # 39; s al Ghul in two Caped Crusader films in the past, the actor & # 39; Taken & # 39; rule out getting involved in any modern superhero franchise.

Liam Neeson He has never understood the appeal of starring in superhero movies because spending hours in the gym to "pump" his muscles doesn't appeal to him.

The "Taken"The star portrayed the arch-enemy of Batman Ra & # 39; s al Ghul, also known as Henri Ducard, in 2005"The beginning of batman"Y"The dark knight rises"in 2012, but the blockbusters of modern superheroes are not the first on their watch list.

"I'm really not a big fan of the genre," he confessed to the American news program Entertainment Tonight.

"I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff, which I admire, but I don't feel like going to the gym for three hours every day to get up to wear a velcro suit with a cape." ".

"I admire the actors and I know some of the actors that do it, and they do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't."

Neeson admits that he enjoyed experiencing the use of computer-generated images (CGI) when he played Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace", and although he pushed him as an actor, he found that the special effects work was exhausting.

"The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed it, because (CGI) was new and that was new," he shared.

"I was acting for tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little hairy and hairy creatures. It was interesting, in terms of acting, to try to make that look real, but that was the last thing. It's quite tiring."

Neeson returned to play the character for 2019 "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the final film in the last trilogy of franchises, but only returned for a small voiceover role.

He recently revealed that the money he earned from the recording was donated directly to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), for which he serves as Goodwill Ambassador.