Lenovo has just updated its ThinkPad series and its complicated naming scheme – BGR

Laptop users who live and die by the trusted ThinkPad brand are probably used to updating their hardware every few years, and if 2020 is that year for you, then you should know that the Chinese PC manufacturer has a new line of ThinkPad laptops . As expected, the new models feature the new tenth-generation Intel chips that will power virtually all new laptops on the market, and support for AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Mobile is reaching some of the new lines. However, that is not even the biggest change for new ThinkPads.

In the future, Lenovo ThinkPads will have a much simpler name structure than before, one that will make it easier to distinguish them. The old structure is disappearing, so there are no new T590, T490 or X390. Instead, Lenovo opted for the simplest ThinkPad T15, T14 and X13. Those are, of course, 15-inch, 14-inch and 13.3-inch laptops, respectively. And if you are looking for an economical laptop, you should look for the ThinkPad L series, which comes in the flavors L13, L13 Yoga (above), L14 and L15.

In addition to the tenth-generation Intel chips, there is another notable update for all laptops: support for fast Wi-Fi 6 internet, but you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 router at home or in the office to take advantage of Wi-Fi faster. All models also receive Dolby Audio software and undergo 12 Mil-Spec 810G durability tests that include 22 procedures. Built-in cat 16 LTE is also an option for some models.

The ThinkPad X13, X13 Yoga, T14, T14s and T15 (above) also have brighter displays, built-in Privacy Guard support and Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. Meanwhile, the L-Series ThinkPads (below) are thinner and lighter than before and support Dolby Audio and feature touch screen updates.

As for the specifications, expect the configurations to present screens anywhere, from HD resolution to 4K (OLED versions included) and memory to start with 4 GB of RAM and reach 48 GB (depending on the model and series). SSD storage exceeds the 2TB SSD for most models, except for the L series, which gets up to 1TB SSD or 2TB HDD.

The nine new laptops Lenovo has just announced will begin shipping next quarter, with initial prices as follows:

ThinkPad T14 – $ 849

ThinkPad T14s – $ 1,029

ThinkPad T15 – $ 1,079

ThinkPad X13 – $ 849

ThinkPad X13 Yoga – $ 1,099

Thinkpad L13 – $ 679

Thinkpad L13 Yoga – $ 799

Thinkpad L14 – $ 649

Thinkpad L15 – $ 649

