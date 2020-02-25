Leeds Rhinos sign Joe Greenwood of Wigan on a two month loan contract | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML10eba6acee6f714ecb957dd7af3bc34f11% %MINIFYHTML10eba6acee6f714ecb957dd7af3bc34f12%

Leeds has signed the second English rower Joe Greenwood in a two-month loan agreement with Wigan with immediate effect.

The 26-year-old former St Helens striker is in his second full season with the Warriors after joining them from the Australian Gold Coast Titans club, but he has fallen into the hierarchical order and has not yet performed for the team. Adrian Lam this season.

The rhinos have not had first-choice rowers Stevie Ward and Rhyse Martin due to an injury in their last two games and could give Greenwood his debut against Warrington in Headingley on Friday.

Leeds rugby director Kevin Sinfield said: "We are pleased to have brought a player from Joe's experience to reinforce our pack."

"He is a player with undoubted potential who has played in the NRL and for some of the biggest clubs in the Super League. I hope to see how he complements our current team."

The 6ft 4in Greenwood, whose brother James is in Salford, was on the winning team of the Wigan Grand Final in 2018 and made his England debut against New Zealand that year.

"It's an exciting challenge for me and I can't wait to get started," Greenwood said.

"Like Wigan, Leeds is a club with a tremendous history and, when the opportunity arose from Kevin Sinfield and Richard Agar, he was willing to take advantage of it."

"I'm fit and ready to go and I hope to meet the Leeds boys this week."

Meanwhile, rhinos have confirmed that Central Wales, Rhys Evans, who joined the club on the eve of the season with a Bradford loan for a year, has returned to the Bulls for a month.