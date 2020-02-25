The carny says goodbye to Dallas.

LeeAnne Locken It is leaving The true Dallas housewives after four seasons, E! The news can confirm. She has been a cast member since day one, bringing the drama for four full seasons now.

"The last four years have been a good time to slap the cars, but after much consideration, I made the personal decision to get away Rod"Locken said in a statement." Coming to share my wedding with the spectators last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was a personal challenge for me. I am looking forward to moving away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, returning to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the program. "

"Thank you to everyone who laughed and cried with me along the way," he continued. "It has been an incredible journey, and yes, my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share them with you."

People were the first to report the news.