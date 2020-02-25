LeeAnne Locken leaves the true Dallas housewives

The carny says goodbye to Dallas.
LeeAnne Locken It is leaving The true Dallas housewives after four seasons, E! The news can confirm. She has been a cast member since day one, bringing the drama for four full seasons now.
"The last four years have been a good time to slap the cars, but after much consideration, I made the personal decision to get away Rod"Locken said in a statement." Coming to share my wedding with the spectators last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was a personal challenge for me. I am looking forward to moving away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, returning to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the program. "
"Thank you to everyone who laughed and cried with me along the way," he continued. "It has been an incredible journey, and yes, my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share them with you."
Locken recently married her lifelong boyfriend Rich emberlin, and the wedding was broadcast on the show in November. The two were together more than 10 years before they got married, and they got engaged in the second season.
The fourth season was also quite hard for Locken, as it was criticized for some racist comments he had made, including some on his castmate. Kary brittingham when he called her "gay mexican." Andy Cohen He interrogated her about these comments during the meeting, which was issued in January.
"I never understood that calling someone for their nationality is something you could use that tag on. I really didn't do it," Locken said. "Because in Texas, I mean, we use that word all the time, as for everything."
After Cohen and all the other women questioned that, he finally apologized.
"I said things I should never have said," he admitted.
The true Dallas housewives It is transmitted in Bravo.
