LeBron James on whether or not he skipped the Kobe Bryant Memorial

Lebron James not willing to speculate on his attendance at the celebration of yesterday's life by Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe's close friend appeared remarkably absent from the service, which was attended by several of LeBron's teammates and other famous NBA figures. Cameras often focused on celebrities sitting inside the Staples Center, but never at LeBron.

Los Angeles Times He asked LeBron if he skipped the memorial or not, but he didn't get a clear answer about it.

"As I said, man, it's just that … I respect your question, sure," he said during Tuesday's shooting practice. "It was a very emotional day, very emotional, very hard for me, for my family and for everyone involved."

LeBron, however, praised Vanessa Bryant, who praised her late husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a touching speech.