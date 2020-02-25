LeBron James on whether or not he skipped the Kobe Bryant Memorial

Adam Pantozzi / NBAE through Getty Images
Lebron James not willing to speculate on his attendance at the celebration of yesterday's life by Kobe Bryant.
The Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe's close friend appeared remarkably absent from the service, which was attended by several of LeBron's teammates and other famous NBA figures. Cameras often focused on celebrities sitting inside the Staples Center, but never at LeBron.
Los Angeles Times He asked LeBron if he skipped the memorial or not, but he didn't get a clear answer about it.
"As I said, man, it's just that … I respect your question, sure," he said during Tuesday's shooting practice. "It was a very emotional day, very emotional, very hard for me, for my family and for everyone involved."
LeBron, however, praised Vanessa Bryant, who praised her late husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a touching speech.
"The only thing I can get from this saying is how strong, how bold and powerful Vanessa is to stand there as she did, to deliver the speech the way she delivered that speech. I congratulate her. My heart is with her family still, with his three daughters who are still here, with his wife, with his mom and dad, his sister. It was a very difficult day. Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I would appreciate if we can move on tonight. That would be great, "he told the post.
LeBron said he doesn't expect to "close,quot; the tragedy, but hopes to continue Kobe's mission as an athlete and father.
"I mean," he explained, "we continue to live on his legacy and continue with our hearts full of sadness and happiness for his family who is still here. Therefore, it is not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received not just for the faithful Laker, not just for the family here, but for everyone around the world. "
In the first Lakers game since Kobe's death in late January, LeBron reflected on the impact of Kobe in a sincere speech.
"The fact that I am here means a lot to me," he said at the time. "I want to continue with my teammates to continue their legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball game we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want."
Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. Since then, Vanessa has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company.
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.