Laurence Fox announces a break in social networks after a controversial comment on racism

Having been targeted by civil rights activists and trolls for his appearance on the & # 39; Question Time & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Gosford Park & ​​# 39; It reminds others that everyone deserves the opportunity to speak freely.

British actor Laurence Fox He resigned from social networks due to the violent reaction linked to his controversial appearance on the "Question Time" news program last month (January 2020).

The 41-year-old man sparked controversy on the BBC's weekly program during a heated debate about racism.

He shocked the audience when he said: "It's so easy to throw the racism card at everyone and it's really starting to get bored now."

Immediately after his comments, he was targeted by civil rights activists and trolls and now Fox has had enough attacks online.

In a series of tweets on Monday, February 24, the actor of "Gosford Park" wrote: "I will take a long break from social networks. I would like to say a couple of things. First, a big thank you to all that have followed me throughout my career and have traveled great distances to come to see me on stage, act or sing (sic) … Since my appearance in question time and the consequent hustle, I have had nothing but support on the street, from people of all backgrounds and political views. In the strange and lonely days that followed that apparition, your kind words have lifted my spirits. Thank you … "

"But in private I have become increasingly depressed. I have been very surprised by some of the things they have told me on these platforms and I have found that some of them are very difficult to process. I think it is important to face the stalkers and Por I have continued to do that … "

Confessing that he feared for his "future" and the impact that the reaction could have on his family, Fox added: "I think we should learn to listen to each other better. I'm learning this all the time. I think that pushes people to the limit. of his ability to stay emotionally well through the cancellation of culture can and has deadly consequences. "

"I know that for me to be well, I have to turn off this noise for a while. We all have feelings. We all have hopes and dreams. We don't have to agree. We just have to respect that we are all different and we all deserve the opportunity to speak freely … "

"I wish EVERYONE the best. I hope that the loudest voices are those that come from love and truth. I hope that those who feel hate can be encouraged to find love around them."