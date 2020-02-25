Lamar Odom was not bothered by a possible encounter with Khloe Kardashian at the Kobe Bryant memorial service

WENN / Mega / Adriana M. Barraza

In addition to Khloe, former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and former sister-in-law Kim Kardashian with her husband Kanye West are present at the monument to the late NBA star.

Many celebrities attended the Staples Center on Monday, February 25 to attend the memorial service of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant. Among those who paid tribute was his fellow athlete. Lamar Odom, and that also meant that he could easily meet his ex Khloe Kardashian in the event called "Celebration of life".

Despite that, Lamar allegedly "had to put all his excitement, time and concentration on Kobe and Gianna today." A source reveals to HollywoodLife.com that Lamar, who was Kobe's teammate at Los Angeles Lakers between 2004 and 2011, "was not worried about seeing anyone in the Kardashian family."

In addition to Khloe, former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and former sister-in-law Kim Kardashian with her husband Kanye west They were present at the memorial. However, Lamar did not let that bother him because he knew that "he was there for his brother and he loved being surrounded by all his NBA friends to cry together."

The source noted that Lamar, who is currently engaged to fiance Sabrina Parr, "knew Khloe was there, but it was not the day to feel apprehension towards her or anyone." The source continued: "During the service, they were far from each other and if they crossed the road, Lamar would never deal with himself or any drama. He would have said & # 39; Hello & # 39; and would have continued with his day. It wasn't on his radar to interact with anyone in the Kardashian family. Lamar was there just for Kobe and Gianna, that's where he focused all his attention. "

He previously talked about his anguish after the death of Kobe and Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 26. "I have not felt pain or shock like this since my son passed away in 2006," he shared.Good morning america"on January 28, referring to the loss of his 6-month-old son Jayden, who died of sudden infant death syndrome.