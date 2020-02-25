Home Entertainment Lamar Odom was not bothered by a possible encounter with Kardashians at...

Lamar Odom was not bothered by a possible encounter with Kardashians at the memorial service

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, was an event full of stars, and with the Kardashians and Lamar Odom on the way back, there was a possibility that an awkward encounter would occur.

But according to HollywoodLife, Odom really wasn't worried that he could meet his ex, Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the clan, since he was there to honor his late friend.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©