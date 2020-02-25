Lamar Odom was not bothered by a possible encounter with Kardashians at the memorial service

The memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, was an event full of stars, and with the Kardashians and Lamar Odom on the way back, there was a possibility that an awkward encounter would occur.

But according to HollywoodLife, Odom really wasn't worried that he could meet his ex, Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the clan, since he was there to honor his late friend.

"Lamar had to put all his excitement, time and concentration on Kobe and Gianna today," a source told HollywoodLife, adding that "he was not worried about seeing anyone in the Kardashian family."

"I knew Khloe was there, but it wasn't the day to feel apprehension towards her or anyone or something," the source continued. "During the service, they were far from each other and if they crossed the road, Lamar would never deal with himself or any drama. He would have said & # 39; Hello & # 39; and would have continued with his day. No he was on his radar at all. interacting with any of the Kardashian family. Lamar was there only for Kobe and Gianna, that's where he focused all his attention. "

Odom is still engaged to coach Sabrina Parr, with whom she said she is happier because she is a black woman.