Lakers vs. Pelicans would be tempting playoff clashes, but New Orleans is not alone in the race for No. 8.

Tuesday's national television show between the Lakers and the Pelicans is not just an opportunity to witness the battle of Zion Williamson and LeBron James for the first time. It is also a possible preview of playoffs.

Looking ahead to the confrontation, New Orleans is only three games away from No. 8 in the Western Conference. It is an impressive change considering that only two months ago the pelicans were ahead of the humble warriors in the western basement. Los Angeles maintains a comfortable five-game lead at the top of the standings, setting the rare No. 1 vs. first-round series. No. 8 that would actually be very entertaining.

The stories would be abundant: Zion vs. LeBron mean future vs. Present, Anthony Davis returns to New Orleans after demanding an exchange last season, players negotiated for Davis (Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart) seeking to prove their worth. . Even if the Lakers drag the Pelicans off the floor, it would be worth watching every game.

But that is to jump a little later. The Pels still need to earn a place in the playoffs, and although the best seven in the West seem safe, that last place is at stake.

2020 NBA playoff photo: the race for the eighth

(Resistance of the schedule via Tankathon)

No. 8 seed: Grizzlies

Record: 28-29

Net Rating: Less-1.9

Remaining games: 25

Remaining schedule resistance: .554 (more difficult in the NBA)

Why they will do it: Ja Morant continues his tremendous Rookie of the Year campaign (17.6 points, 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds per game) and guides Memphis to his first postseason appearance since the 2016-17 season. Role players such as Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Clarke provide enough support to cover the absences of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow.

Why they won't do it: Jackson's injury hurts more than expected, and Morant's production and efficiency are slightly reduced. The schedule slows the Grizzlies, and a rough final stretch (vs. Mavericks, in Trail Blazers, in Nuggets, vs. Thunder, vs. 76ers, in Rockets) pushes them out of the playoff box forever.

No. 9: Trail Blazers

Record: 26-32

Net Rating: Less-1.9

Remaining games: 24

Remaining schedule resistance: .471 (fifth easiest in the NBA)

Why they will do it: CJ McCollum catches fire to make sure Damian Lillard doesn't collapse because of the weight of having the entire city of Portland on his back. The Blazers take some key victories during a weak point on the calendar (in Hawks, in Magic, vs. Wizards, in Suns, vs. Kings, vs. Suns).

Why they won't do it: Lillard's groin injury is worse than initially expected, and McCollum, Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside cannot score enough to compensate for the poor defense of the Blazers (113.5 defensive index, fourth worst in the league). Despite Terry Stotts' best efforts, the lack of depth is too much to overcome.

No. 10: pelicans

Record: 25-32

Net Rating: Minus-1.2

Remaining games: 25

Remaining schedule resistance: .457 (the third easiest in the NBA)

Why they will do it: Because Zion will not accept anything else. It is worth noting the small sample size, but the Pelicans have a net rating of 13.6 with him on the floor this season. They benefit from finally having their entire group together and going through a favorable schedule.

Why they won't do it: The injury error bites New Orleans once more before the end of the regular season. Williamson plays less like Incredible Hulk basketball and more like a normal human being. The Pels lose important games at the end of March (vs. Spurs, in Grizzlies, vs. Kings, vs. Grizzlies).

No. 11: spurs

Record: 24-32

Net Rating: Less-1.3

Remaining games: 26

Remaining schedule resistance: .478 (sixth easiest in the NBA)

Why they will do it: Gregg Popovich's team capitalizes on a heavy schedule (15 of the last 26 games in San Antonio). DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge offer a constant score, and Dejounte Murray breaks into the scene with a bidirectional career of excellence that drives the Spurs beyond their competition.

Why they won't do it: The 22-year streak in the playoffs is over. DeRozan and Aldridge fill the score, but the Spurs can't stop anyone (112.6 of defensive qualification, seventh worst in the league). The last five San Antonio games (in Rockets, vs. 76ers, vs. Rockets, in Pacers, vs. Pelicans) put the nail in the coffin.

No. 12: suns

Record: 24-34

Net Rating: Less-0.6

Remaining games: 24

Remaining schedule resistance: .514 (ninth toughest in the NBA)

Why they will do it: Devin Booker catches fire averages of 30 points in the last 20 games of the campaign. Ricky Rubio remains a firm hand as a shipowner, and occasionally the great nights of Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre help the Suns steal victories against elite opponents.

Why they won't do it: Unlike other contestants for No. 8, Phoenix cannot feast on a weak schedule. Small wounds here and there take their toll until the Suns slowly fade away. It's an excellent season to build, but the Suns never completely narrowed the five-game gap in the loss column.

No. 13: kings

Record: 23-33

Net Rating: Less-2.3

Remaining games: 26

Remaining schedule resistance: .481 (seventh easiest in the NBA)

Why they will do it: The kings have returned! Sacramento ends its 13-year playoff drought behind a resurgent De & # 39; Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, who has been shooting a crazy 48.2 percent in triples in the 12 games he has left the bench. Hield's acceptance of his new role motivates the rest of the Kings to follow the example of Luke Walton.

Why they won't do it: As expected, Sacramento cannot find consistency until March and April. Marvin Bagley III's injury persists in the franchise when Luka Doncic arrives in the playoffs, and questions on the list become very important when the Kings enter the low season of 2020.