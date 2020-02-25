KUWK: Kylie Jenner moved out of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal. Here is why he has forgiven him!

It seems that Khloe Kardashian is not the only one who has softened towards Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. As you know, Jordyn used to be Kylie's best friend, so she felt almost as betrayed as her older half sister when they both kissed at her house party.

But now, an internal report claims to know that the makeup mogul has moved as much as she ’from that drama and instead focuses on supporting Khloe.

In other words, she is ready to forgive and forget everything.

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘has moved as much as it can and will since the Tristan and Jordyn incident last year and now also sees how Khloe has done it. Kylie just wants me to find happiness and love and if that means Tristan, she will support her … If Tristan makes Khloe happy, she is willing to do it. "

It is no secret that Tristan has been trying his best to get Khloe back in recent months, leaving him with many flirty comments on social media.

Besides, he is now very involved in his daughter's life, something Khloe really appreciates.

Speaking of True, your well-being is also what worries your aunt Kylie the most.

After all, as a mother herself, she is very aware of "what it means when there is a child in the picture and will always remember that True and his feelings come first."

Everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family has had their own way of dealing with what Tristan did, but Kylie is & # 39; a very loving and forgiving person, very mature for his age, empathic and kind … one of the people softer and more reserved than it really does not hold grudges. She is his sister and will support her. "



