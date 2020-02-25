Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with her mother

Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Kristen bell He won't let this happen soon.
On Tuesday Frozen 2 star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she shared a shameful story about her husband Dax shepard. While on the subject of her and the Expert armchair Host family life, host Ellen Degeneres He asked Kristen to tell the audience about the moment he accidentally flirted with his mother Lorelei thanks to an unfortunate emoji accident.
"She was coming to the city and sent her a text message, like," Be there at 11 & # 39; and then send her something else that says: "I can't wait to see you tonight,quot;, the funny story began . "And he intended to answer:" Smiling face. Smiling face. Smiling face. " And instead, he replies: "Eggplant. Eggplant. Eggplant." And when he did, he said, "Oh, no, I made a big mistake."
"And by the way, the moment you involve an eggplant and an emoji, the whole story changes & # 39; because now it says: & # 39; I'll be there at 11. I can't wait to see you tonight & # 39; "Kristen continued, channeling his Gossip Girl voice narrator "Which is not how you read the original text or what she intended."
While the audience roared out loud, The good place Alum revealed that there was a positive side behind the whole story: "Fortunately, she didn't know what the eggplant emoji was."
Before plunging into the failure of Dax's emoji, Kristen gave Ellen an inside look at what her family has been doing these days with some other humorous anecdotes, starting with her and Dax's daughter Delta, 5, and his misadventures at bath time.
"So, she's there and I'm going to take her out and take her out," Kristen recalled. "I'm going,‘ Oh, I don't think you took off your hair conditioner. " And she says, "No, I did it. I rinsed it." And then, 10 minutes later, while putting on my pajamas, I said: "What did you wear?" And she said: "Vaseline."
After showing a photo of her daughter's hair covered in petroleum jelly, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall Star shared how he handled the situation. "And how you get it is this: it was three rounds of Hello Bello shampoo, a round of clarifying shampoo. Two rounds of dish soap," he said. "And then we still had to wait four days because none of that worked."
Surprised at how difficult it was to remove, Ellen asked Kristen if she could comb Delta's hair, to which she replied: "No, we didn't touch it. I mean, who impressed?"
When Kristen is not doing everything possible to wash the petroleum jelly from her son's hair, she is making sure that her rescue dog Barbra Biscuits, 11, who is missing one eye and is partially blind in the other, does not know He's getting into trouble. .
"She's a mess," he told Ellen as he showed the audience a picture of both of them. "Well, you know what? This was … walked straight to the pool … This eye only has 20% vision and none of that involves the edge of the pool."
Joking worried about Kristen's stories, Ellen joked: "You don't look good as a mother or as a pet owner right now."
