Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with her mother

On Tuesday Frozen 2 star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she shared a shameful story about her husband Dax shepard. While on the subject of her and the Expert armchair Host family life, host Ellen Degeneres He asked Kristen to tell the audience about the moment he accidentally flirted with his mother Lorelei thanks to an unfortunate emoji accident.

"She was coming to the city and sent her a text message, like," Be there at 11 & # 39; and then send her something else that says: "I can't wait to see you tonight,quot;, the funny story began . "And he intended to answer:" Smiling face. Smiling face. Smiling face. " And instead, he replies: "Eggplant. Eggplant. Eggplant." And when he did, he said, "Oh, no, I made a big mistake."

"And by the way, the moment you involve an eggplant and an emoji, the whole story changes & # 39; because now it says: & # 39; I'll be there at 11. I can't wait to see you tonight & # 39; "Kristen continued, channeling his Gossip Girl voice narrator "Which is not how you read the original text or what she intended."