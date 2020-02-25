Kourtney Kardashian called on fans for filming more for KUWK after saying he no longer wanted to be on the show: she answers!

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan called Kourtney Kardashian for continuing to film for the family program even though she previously said she would no longer be part of it. That said, the mother of three children responded quickly: this is what I had to say!

Kourtney previously admitted that he would not have cared if KUWK ended in October and that he wanted to film much less for the show.

Then, when it became clear that she was doing the opposite, some fans reminded her of her own words.

It all started with the founder of Poosh sharing a post with a series of images from a monitor that showed Kardashian preparing for a confessional in an episode yet to air on next season 18!

In the caption, she wrote: "these are my confessions."

One user had a couple of things to complain about when he commented: "So we are eating gluten and continue KUWTK, it is fine to do your thaaang."

In response, Kourtney simply wrote: "Balance."

While that makes sense, it must be said that the user's comment came after months during which Kourtney admitted many times that he would love to film much less for the family reality show.

In fact, in a past episode, her sisters Kim and Khloe went to her house and criticized her for not being more involved in the story.

‘Our job is to be open and share a lot of ourselves. And it seems that, in recent years, Kourtney has not really been open about his personal life before the camera. So, every day that Kourtney is not filming, Khloe and I are taking over and we have to share more. Because, if we are not sharing our lives, what is the show? Kim spoke in her confessional at that time.

However, Kourt made it clear that she was not interested in showing more of her personal life in the series.

In fact, he argued that he felt he had already shared too much and that he needed some privacy.



