Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, accused of & # 39; disrespect & # 39; to his parents at the Memorial!

Yesterday was the memorial service of Kobe Bryant, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was a moving event, where Kobe's wife and close friends had the opportunity to talk about the fallen NBA legend and daughter Gigi.

But two people disappeared remarkably from the stage. Kobe's parents.

Kobe's parents were sitting in the second row of the audience, and to one side, away from Vanessa or her daughters. And many social networks are very annoying. They feel that Kobe's parents were being disrespected.

Many Twitter fans believe that Vanessa should have made a concerted effort to repair things and show her husband's parents some respect.

And it wasn't just Kobe's parents who didn't speak at the funeral. Neither does Kobe's sister.

Fans on Twitter believe it would have been good for an immediate family member to be on stage, as they also lost their son / brother / cousin.

Overall, the monument was great, but there was a giant elephant in the room.