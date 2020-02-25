Kobe Bryant's strange fashion tribute with helicopter attracts heat – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A tribute to the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the weekend at the Milan Fashion Week has generated criticism for seemingly in bad taste.

Acclaimed German designer Philipp Plein presented his Fall / Winter 2020 collection on Saturday at a "mega show,quot; in Milan, and included models wearing bright purple and gold sleeveless shirts and sweatshirts with Kobe number 24.

In the background behind the models, which included actress Jada Pinkett Smith and social media personality Olivia Culpo, the catwalk featured a helicopter.

"Enter a giant garage space filled with the best collection of toys for large children," the company said in a press release accompanying the new collection. "A fighter plane, helicopter, boat on the high seas and supercars, all covered in gold leaf."

The sleeveless shirts were priced at $ 2,070, while the sweatshirts were priced at $ 3,150.

According to Plein, sales of Kobe-inspired items will go to the nonprofit foundation Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation of Bryant.

"As a sport and cultural game change, Kobe Bryant was the perfect example of what can be achieved with an attitude of dedication without limits," the company said. "Philip Plein is proud to make a donation in his memory to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna."

In a statement on Monday on page six, Plein wrote that the catwalk had been designed before Kobe's death.

"The gateway configuration was already planned and designed in November 2019, long before this tragic accident occurred," he wrote. “This is the reason why (sic) were golden helicopters on the track. I would have clearly eliminated them if possible, but it was too late to replace them. "

On Monday morning, thousands of people attended a public memorial service at the Staples Center in honor of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

On the morning of January 26, Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died when the helicopter in which they were traveling crashed into the hills of Calabasas in the middle of a dense fog.