Kobe Bryant's apprentice, Sabrina Ionescu, makes history after her memorial

Sabrina Ionescu I just made history in college basketball.

The 22-year-old athlete, who plays for the Ducks of the University of Oregon, became the first Division I player (male or female) to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in Monday night's game against the Cardinals of Stanford University.

According to ESPN, Ionescu entered the night already serving 2,000 points and the 1,000 assists mark; however, she needed nine more rebounds to break the record. According to the sports store, he accomplished this feat in the third quarter and got a tenth rebound in the fourth.

The ducks ended up winning the game with a final score of 74 to 66.

Ionescu reached the most important milestone on the same day as the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant.

"It was for him," Ionescu told ESPN after being asked about breaking the record. "Doing it on 02/24/20 is huge. We had talked about it in the preseason. I really can't express it in words. He's looking down and very proud of me and really happy for this moment with my team."