Kobe Bryant's apprentice, Sabrina Ionescu, makes history after her memorial

Adam Pantozzi / NBAE through Getty Images
Sabrina Ionescu I just made history in college basketball.
The 22-year-old athlete, who plays for the Ducks of the University of Oregon, became the first Division I player (male or female) to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in Monday night's game against the Cardinals of Stanford University.
According to ESPN, Ionescu entered the night already serving 2,000 points and the 1,000 assists mark; however, she needed nine more rebounds to break the record. According to the sports store, he accomplished this feat in the third quarter and got a tenth rebound in the fourth.
The ducks ended up winning the game with a final score of 74 to 66.
Ionescu reached the most important milestone on the same day as the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant.
"It was for him," Ionescu told ESPN after being asked about breaking the record. "Doing it on 02/24/20 is huge. We had talked about it in the preseason. I really can't express it in words. He's looking down and very proud of me and really happy for this moment with my team."
Ionescu attended the celebration of life earlier in the day and delivered a moving speech.
"I grew up watching Kobe Bryant, game after game, ring after ring, living his greatness without apology," he said on the service. "I wanted to be like him: love every part of the competition, be the first to appear and the last to leave, love the routine, be the best when you don't feel better and make another the people around you are the best version of themselves themselves and they wake up and do it again the next day. So that's what I did: wake up, grind and improve. "
At one point, he recalled having met the Lakers legend and his daughter in a college basketball game about a year ago.
"He congratulated us on the victory that day and our season so far," he said. "He said, and I will never forget, & # 39; Don't shoot yourself in the foot & # 39;. He meant not to conform, keep grinding, control what you can."
He also remembered Gianna's talent and remembered advising him.
"If it represented the present of the female game, Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it," he said. "So, we decided to build a future together."
Ionescu was one of the many athletes who attended the service. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Y Magic johnson Only some of the basketball stars attended. Several celebrities also attended. Beyoncé, Cristina Aguilera Y Alicia Keys done and Jimmy Kimmel and Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant He gave poignant speeches.