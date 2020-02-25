Kim Kardashian's photo shoot with Cher is a "dream come true,quot;

Mert and Marcus
Kim KardashianDreams come true!
In the midst of working on prison reform and becoming a lawyer, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star had the privilege of participating in a very special photo shoot.
It turns out that Kim was able to team up with the only Cher for Carine roitfeldit's new CR Fashion Book Topic 16.
"A whole cover with @Cher! Now you know that Cher is my lifestyle icon, so filming this was a dream come true!" Kim revealed on Instagram. "(My other style icon @naomi was also on the set) What is this life! I am so happy to share these photos with you for the cover of @crfashionbook! I felt like mermaids."
Between epic bikes and big hair, there's a lot to admire about Kim's last shoot. And for those who aren't convinced that Kim loves Cher, maybe we should refresh their memories.
Whether you attend your Las Vegas concert or dress up as the "Believe,quot; singer for Hallowe'enKim is a fan of Cher or dies. "Dream come true. I love you @Cher,quot;, the E! Star shared on Instagram Stories when he shared more photos of the session.
Fabulous photos aside, Kim also shared some ideas about all the work she is doing for the criminal justice system. It turns out that being a mother inspired the businesswoman to get involved.
"My evolution in this is probably a combination of growing up, getting married, having children and making my life so different from what it was when I started," he shared. "Now, I feel that I have a duty to myself and my children more than the public and I want to be a good example for my children."
Kim added: "I am raising four black children in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do everything I can to make their lives easier … I never knew much about the system until I started researching. , and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn't stop. "
Kim's criminal justice trip is expected to be shown in an upcoming documentary titled Kim Kardashian West: the justice project Coming soon in oxygen.
the CR Fashion Book The number 16 reaches kiosks everywhere on March 12.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!
