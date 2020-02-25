Kim Kardashian's photo shoot with Cher is a "dream come true,quot;

Kim KardashianDreams come true!

In the midst of working on prison reform and becoming a lawyer, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star had the privilege of participating in a very special photo shoot.

It turns out that Kim was able to team up with the only Cher for Carine roitfeldit's new CR Fashion Book Topic 16.

"A whole cover with @Cher! Now you know that Cher is my lifestyle icon, so filming this was a dream come true!" Kim revealed on Instagram. "(My other style icon @naomi was also on the set) What is this life! I am so happy to share these photos with you for the cover of @crfashionbook! I felt like mermaids."

Between epic bikes and big hair, there's a lot to admire about Kim's last shoot. And for those who aren't convinced that Kim loves Cher, maybe we should refresh their memories.