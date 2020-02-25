Kim Kardashian partners with her idol Cher and supermodel Naomi Campbell for a retro-inspired session for ‘CR Fashion Book’

If you are a fan of the reality star, beauty mogul and future lawyer Kim Kardashian, then you are probably familiar with her eternal love for the legendary Cher. The two have been friends for some time and Kim finally made his dream come true when they joined for a photo shoot together, a photo shoot that also included the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell.

On Halloween 2017, Kim Kardashian set social networks on fire when she dressed as Cher, shaking one of her iconic looks when she married her late husband Sonny Bono. Therefore, it makes sense that I would be delighted to do a real photo shoot with the woman she repeatedly described as "her greatest inspiration."

Thanks to the March issue of "CR Fashion Book," Kim, Cher and Naomi wear some serious retro looks that are beautifully captured through the black and white shots. The three icons come together for the 16th edition of the magazine, which is dedicated exclusively to power.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus and designed by the founder of & # 39; CR Fashion Book & # 39; Carine Roitfeld, the ladies are channeling the best gang of fantasy motorcyclists, as they reveal how power can be exercised forever, by using their voices and platforms to defend communities in need and causes close to their hearts. The latest issue also explores a myriad of powerful personalities, problems and trends in society, crucially timed at the beginning of an election year.

