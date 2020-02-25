Kim Kardashian and Kourtney have a fist fight in & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML678caafb5fa1e74325426c7fdf39555511% %MINIFYHTML678caafb5fa1e74325426c7fdf39555512%

Kim and Kourtney are seen throwing blows at each other in a preview of the next eighteenth season of their reality show & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39 ;.

Kim Kardashian and his older sister Kourtney Kardashian he got into a fist fight in "keeping up with the Kardashians"In a preview of the next eighteenth season, Kim and Kourtney were seen hitting blows and fighting each other.

Things got tense between the two sisters and quickly turned into a physical fight. "You have nothing to say!" Kourtney yelled at Kim before throwing things at her younger sister. "Never come to me like that!" Kim was enraged before moving his fist.

Kim said earlier that she and her sister Khloe Kardashian They were frustrated with Kourtney because Kourtney was selfish and just wanted to film the show just when he felt like it. "If a family member goes on vacation a lot or takes a lot of free time, the other family members must intervene and take care of those hours," he explained to Ellen Degeneres.

"So over the past year, Khloe and I have been taking up their hours and working because we need content to do the show. So Khloe and I have been really frustrated that we have been working longer and have children and many things that are happening, so it has been exhausting when she has not taken it into account without making a decision about what she wants to do: stay in the program or not. "

The new season will premiere on March 29. Kourtney is expected to have less time in front of the screen, as he said he was stepping back from the reality show to focus on raising his three young children with Scott Disick. "I decided to spend more time as a mother and put more of my energy there," he said. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

It is rumored that "KUWTK" ratings fell to a new low. When season 17 began, according to reports, it could only attract more than one million viewers. "The glory days of the show are completely over. Now only 862,000 viewers are watching what is not good! There is fear within E! That the numbers will fall further," a source told Radar Online.