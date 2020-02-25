Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight in KUWTK Season 18 Promo

Play well now, sisters!

We are finally watching season 18 for the first time keeping up with the Kardashians (That moves to Thursday, March 26!) And things look as dramatic as ever for this famous family. Last season, tensions increased between Kourtney Kardashian and sisters Kim Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian and things don't seem to calm down yet.

The video begins with the three older sisters arguing while Khloe asks Kourt: "Why do you have to have an attitude?"

"Don't get involved in businesses that aren't yours," Kourt replies. "Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe replies.

Later, Kim calls Khloe to drop a bomb on her ex Tristan Thompson. "You're going to kill me: Tristan will join us for dinner," he tells Khloe surprised.