Kidnap attempt arrested Suspect, detectives seek additional victims – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Sheriff's agents arrested a 40-year-old Valencian accused of attempted kidnapping and multiple charges of sexually molesting or abusing a child under the age of 18.

Christyn Cato was arrested Saturday after an investigation by detectives and sheriff's officers in Santa Clarita Valley.

The investigation followed the report of an adult suspect driving a blue van that allegedly stopped next to two 13-year-old victims walking home from school in the Market Street and Railroad Avenue area, Newhall on February 19. .

%MINIFYHTML8c558e778165470958d22526fb72646811% %MINIFYHTML8c558e778165470958d22526fb72646812%

According to a department spokesman, the victims told authorities that the suspect asked them if they were well and if they needed transportation. Victims said the suspect also placed his vehicle at the crosswalk, blocking his path, although they rejected any transportation offer, the spokesperson said.

Investigators discovered that the same suspect had contacted one of the 13-year-old victims in early February by stopping next to her, starting a small conversation and offering him a ride.

LASD SCV detectives say reports indicate that the same suspect may have approached other teenagers and offered them transportation, or attempted to lure them into his vehicle. Anyone with information about the suspect or similar crimes should call the station at (661) 255-1121.

Anonymous suggestions can be sent by contacting Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), downloading the mobile application “P3 Tips” on Google play or Apple App Store or using the Crime Stoppers website.