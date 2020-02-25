Khloe Kardashian receives praise from Tristan Thompson in a new interview: he is a "great person"

Instagram

During the interview, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He admits that he wants her and the NBA star to be as good as Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian when it comes to shared parenting.

Khloe Kardashian once again he made it clear that he has nothing but something good to say about his ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Being honest about her shared parenting trip with the NBA star, the television personality admitted in a new interview that she would like them to be as cooperative as her parents. Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.

Remembering how "amazing" they were in the joint upbringing of their four children, Khloe said: "I am sure that right now I have been through this trying to be co-parents that they were so fluent. Never, I never heard my parents speak disrespectfully about the other. When I was a child I didn't know, my parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. "

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star expressed hope that her daughter, True Thompson, could experience the same parenting environment." For me, True is one and one month old, so she really doesn't know what is happening, but for me, she knows and feels energy, "he said." I am a great believer in that, so I do everything in my power not to put any heavy energy around it. "

By piling Tristan, Khloe called the Cleveland Caveliers star a "great person," adding: "I know how much he loves her and cares for her. So I want him to be there."

It seems that Tristan cares a lot about her daughter. Days before the interview, he took Instagram to share a video of the father-daughter duo playing at Khloe's house while Justin Timberlake"Can't Stop the Feeling" was playing in the background. When the song reached the chorus part, he showed his best move to the girl who did everything possible to imitate him, "Dancing with my princess Tutu", so the title of the publication said.