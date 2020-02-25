Kenya Moore's girl, Brooklyn Daly, kills while modeling her new Louis Vuitton bag

Kenya Moore's girl, Brooklyn Daly, is a true baby model. Many fans said now that this girl should be modeling, and Kenya could consider the idea!

Kenya shared a photo of Brookie on the girl's social media account that was created by her mother last year.

Kenya made Brooklyn her own IG account because fans have been asking for more photos and videos with the happy baby, and she wanted to make her wish come true.

Anyway, here is Brookie with her little Louis Vuitton bag:

‘Modeling my new @louisvuitton, my aunt @lsodesigns got me. ❤️ ’Kenya captioned her baby’s photo.

Someone said, "You better kill Brookie cookie," and another follower posted this: "Brooklyn, your new bag is beautiful, but not as beautiful as you."

Another follower wrote: tal How about that, your first LV at one year of age? Too cute, "and one fan said," I work that Louis Vuitton Brooklyn, I can't wait to see you at least part-time modeling. You are very talented! "

An Instagrammer posted this: 'He's doing it! Baby Brookie is beautiful! "And another follower ran over the girl:"

One fan wrote: "Hi, little Brooklyn, I love ❤️ your Louis Vuitton enjoys your day with mom," and someone else said, "I can't." She is the cutest. I'm sorry, but @thekenyamoore you have the cutest baby in the program. The cutest baby, period! & # 39;

In other news, Kenya fans had something to say after the most recent episode of RHOA.

People addressed some things related to Kenya Moore and Marc Daly.

Following Marc's attitude, some fans say that Kenya deserves what she is getting, and others are more understanding of the RHOA star and say that Marc is definitely not treating her well on the show.



