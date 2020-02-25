Kenya Moore shows Marc Daly what he is missing in an attractive cleavage photo: will Brooklyn's parents reconcile?

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly may be separated, but that does not mean that she has given up seducing him and reminding him of what he is missing.

The mother of one of them recently took social media, and published a series of beautiful photos in a striking outfit where she made sure that her cleavage was the center of attention.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star had her long hair cascading over her shoulders and wore a natural-tone makeup.

The former beauty queen and the restaurant owner announced their separation in September 2019, but since then, she has hinted that her wonderful daughter, Brooklyn Daly, could lead to a reconciliation.

Speaking to the media, Moore said the following about the situation: "I survived and I am stronger for it." At the end of the day, this is my legacy for my daughter, and I just want her to be proud of her mother. I'm CEO, mom. I have a very successful hair care company and, someday, she might have to take care of that business. So, I want her to see, and my mother was a real boss. ”

She confirmed that things were going in the right direction and added:

She confirmed that things were going in the right direction and added: “We are in a really good place at the moment. Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been very kind to me. Our relationship has not been so good in a long time. I think a month after we broke up, it was around October / November, yes. I think it changed when we celebrated Brooklyn's birthday together. "

Moore went on to say: "When I saw that we had the opportunity to be shared parents and do it in an excellent way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said," Let's party together, "and we did it! And we had a great time, and I think that really showed him that I am not behind him. I wanted a quiet and peaceful home and an excellent environment for my daughter. That's all I want. "

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said the couple could get back together and added: "Kenya is possibly willing to reconcile with Marc. They are in a good place after being parents of Brooklyn's birthday together. She just wants to make sure that any situation she puts Brooklyn is very positive, so it takes time to solve everything, but Marc has been showing Kenya that it is there for them, so it is open, but they are taking everything day by day. "

Will Kenya and Marc get back together?



