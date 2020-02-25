Kenta Maeda abandons the start of human resources at the first start for twins, is established – Up News Info

– Kenta Maeda had a memorable start for the Minnesota Twins, that's for sure.

The newcomer from the Twins gave a homer to Andrew Benintendi of Boston to start the game on Monday, which caused the Japanese pitcher to laugh later.

"The first time I faced the hitters, so I just wanted to get that feeling back," Maeda said through an interpreter. "And I wasn't scheduled to home run the first hitter, so you know."

Maeda threw 37 pitches in two innings, allowing two hits with a walk and a punch. The Twins won 3-2.

“Everything felt good. The speed is beyond what I expected. It's just the little things that need to be refined, adjusted, "he said.

These are settings for Maeda right now.

Maeda, 32 in April, is entering her fifth MLB season after four with the Dodgers and eight years in Japan. He went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA last season for Los Angeles.

Minnesota acquired the right earlier this month in an agreement that sent its best launch prospect, the Brusdar Graterol right, to the Dodgers. The move came after a three-team deal that included the Red Sox failed.

After less than two weeks with his new team, Maeda is still settling with the AL Central champions.

"It's a new beginning, a new team and I'm just very excited," he said.

Maeda will be part of the Twins' rotation after dividing last season between the rotation and the bullpen for the Dodgers. But, it's not just his ability in the field that intrigues the Twins.

"He has experienced many things in life, but he has also launched very unique situations and circumstances," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. "So, I think that as he knows the group, as the group really knows him, I think the exchange of, really, everything."

"I hope there are many conversations between all our players, not just our pitchers, with Kenta because I think he has seen a lot and done a lot and these are things that can infect our boys in a really positive way." said.

Baldelli liked what he saw on Monday.

“First outing today with a new team, in front of a new group, many new features. Although he is a veteran, they are still the first. That said, it has been as easy as you could ask, "he said.

"I think he feels very comfortable in his surroundings around here," Baldelli said. “We have a fairly relaxed clubhouse. So, whatever it is that someone needs to do to get in a good place, we want to offer them that and give them all the opportunities to feel comfortable in their own skin and not feel that there are crazy expectations as to what we are going to do. ask them to do. "

Maeda hopes that working with new receivers will be just as easy. Alex Avila, also in his first season with the Twins and the probable support for the owner Mitch Garver, was behind the plate for this game.

"It doesn't worry me at all," Maeda said. “We have big receivers here. I am sure that I will release them all and we just need to communicate more. I don't think it's a warning factor. "

How long does it take to feel comfortable with a new receiver?

"First time," he said. "Obviously, that's with all the practices we follow in spring training. First game, I'm fine."

